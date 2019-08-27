Two Thunder Bay residents have been charged in connection with a probe into the black market sale of liquor.
Investigators with city police began an investigation earlier this month after LCBO employees reported suspicious purchasing activity.
Police say they later identified a woman who was allegedly purchasing liquor to illegally resell.
During a search of a residence in the 200 block of Manitou Street on Friday, police seized alcohol with a retail value of about $400, and $1,400 in cash. A man and woman at the home were charged under the Provincial Offences Liquor License Act for unlawfully keeping liquor and unlawfully selling liquor.
See the full story with picture in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.