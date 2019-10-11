Fraud and breach of trust charges that had been brought against two former Terrace Bay-based school board administrators have been withdrawn.
A spokesman for Ontario’s Attorney-General office confirmed this week that the charges against Alexa McKinnon and Rodney McKinnon were withdrawn by the Crown in Thunder Bay court on Oct. 4.
No explanation was provided. Attempts to reach the Crown attorney in the case were not successful.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
