With many parents in Thunder Bay not having the option of staying home with their children or having family to help, quality child care is invaluable, says Stacey Landers-Ray.
A supervisor at Little Lions Waldorf Daycare’s St. Paul School site, Landers-Ray said early childhood educators and child care workers provide a necessary service.
“We sometimes see children more than their families do,” she said on Thursday at city hall for Early Childhood Educators Appreciation Day.
