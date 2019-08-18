Nine-year-old Noah Kepka has learned about things he didn’t even know existed during his time with Superior Science’s summer camp.
Heading into Grade 5 next month, Noah said science camp sounded intriguing.
“Yeah, science is cool, learning is cool but a full-on camp would be pretty interesting,” he said.
On Friday, he and other Superior Science participants were learning about coding, which Noah said allowed them to create different things on the computer.
