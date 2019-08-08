Gary Veneruzzo never thought the St. Louis Blues would win the Stanley Cup.
The Thunder Bay native played hockey for the Blues during their inaugural season in the National Hockey League 52 years ago and made it to the finals a couple of times.
“We came close but just didn’t have the power for it,” he said on Wednesday outside of the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame after Mayor Bill Mauro and Stanley Cup champion Robert Bortuzzo raised the Blues championship flag.
“The Stanley Cup is one of the greatest thrills,” Veneruzzo said. “Unfortunately, I didn’t do it but I’m very proud of Robert that he came through. He played very well for St. Louis.”
