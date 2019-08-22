The city of Thunder Bay has scored an A for their progress in meeting the jury’s recommendations put forth by the 2015-2016 First Nations Youth Inquest.
Lawyers Johnathan Rudin and Caitlyn Kasper of Aboriginal Legal Services presented the third-year overall score of A minus for eight parties that were issued a total of 145 recommendations, but did not give a final grade to Thunder Bay Police Service.
Rudin said the jury made 10 recommendations aimed at the police force but many of them have “sub” recommendations, so there was a lot for the force to do.
