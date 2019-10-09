A proposed designated truck routebylaw in Thunder Bay has been once again deferred, this time to December, after the integrity commissioner found a city councillor to be in a conflict of interest when voting on the issue.
Coun. Trevor Giertuga filed a claim to the integrity commissioner stating Coun. Brian Hamilton was in conflict of interest after voting “no” to the bylaw, citing delivery issues to Hamilton’s business.
Hamilton says the allegation is “bogus” and has nothing to do with ethics but perhaps it’s about “silencing a dissident vote.”
