It was nice while it lasted — that balmy, sunny weather of the last week or so. But the party’s definitely over.
Environment Canada says the long weekend is going to be mostly nasty, starting today with unseasonably cold temperatures across the region.
“The happy days are coming to an end,” meteorologist Gerald Cheng said Friday.
In Thunder Bay, the mercury is expected to get up to only 4 C, seven degrees below normal for this time of year.
Friday’s storm, which was expected to bring 30 to 40 millimetres of rain to areas across the district, is to be followed by strong winds, flurries and scattered showers, said Cheng.
It may warm up slightly by the time many people are tucking into turkey dinners, but Cheng said there’s not a lot of sunshine in the forecast for Sunday and Monday.
———
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.