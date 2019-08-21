Students at Agnew H. Johnston School will no longer look out their front windows imagining life as a high school student at Sir Winston Churchill Collegiate and Vocational Institute, rather they will be looking at the construction of their own new elementary school that has taken its place.
Maria Casasola, vice-principal at Agnew H. Johnston Public School, says it’s going to be exciting and it’s all about getting ready to go to the new school.
“It might be a little sad,” she said. “Some of us might become sentimental fools because we are very proud to be Bulldogs, but we look forward to the Elsie MacGill new school and all the changes and exciting possibilities that will bring and we look forward to joining with Edgewater (Public School).”
