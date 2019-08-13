Moose hunters and other interested parties have until Sept. 26 to comment on 15 recommendations aimed at improving opportunities for Ontario hunters, while making sure the big-game animals are still around for future generations.
The recommendations were made by a special big-game committee struck by the government last fall to address concerns about the province’s annual moose-tag lottery. Over the years, there have been complaints about a shortage of tags, and grumbling that hunters were being unfairly penalized for moose shortages in some parts of the province.
The committee was chaired by John Kaplanis, executive-director of the Northwestern Ontario Sportsmen’s Alliance and a long-time critic of the present tag-lottery system.
The committee set out to improve and simplify the system, increase hunting opportunities and address concerns about moose predators such as black bears and wolves.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.