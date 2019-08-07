There’s still five months to go in 2019, and the shipping season at Thunder Bay’s port has already proved to be buoyant.
Thunder Bay Port Authority announced Tuesday that the volume of commodities that went through the Lakehead in July was the highest recorded for that month in 22 years.
“The haul was fuelled by continued strength in grain shipments and increases in other bulk commodities,” a port authority news release said.
