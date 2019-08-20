A new THINK hub installed at the Brodie Resource Library aims to let young adults develop their science, math and technology interests while enhancing the library’s revitalization plans.
The purpose of the THINK Hub, which stands for tinker, hack, innovate, network and know, is to help engage learners in Thunder Bay through hands-on experimentation using real tools while incorporating science, technology, engineering and math with their learning experience.
The hub, which opened this week, is linked with five other similar hubs in libraries and discovery centres in Sault Ste. Marie, Kenora, Fort Frances, Timmins and North Bay. The project has been installed by Science North with funding from the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) and FedNor.
See the full story with pictures in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.