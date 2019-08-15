A fundraising concert for the carousel at Chippewa Park that was planned for Aug. 24 has been cancelled due to low ticket sales.
Iain Angus, carousel restoration project manager, said it is disappointing that fewer than 40 tickets of 300 were sold for the concert that was to take place at the Moose Lodge and feature the Roy Coran Big Band as well as the Fort William Male Summer Choir.
“We all collectively misjudged the willingness of people to come out in the summer time for this kind of concert,” said Angus. “It probably would have been better off in the later fall or winter.”
