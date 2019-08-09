Sharon Johnson hopes the healing power of music will help honour the lives of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, men and boys.
The second annual Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls concert was held in Waverley Park on Thursday, with local musicians, including women’s hand drummers and traditional dancers, performing.
Johnson, the event organizer, said she had been thinking about a concert to honour missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, in addition to the Valentine’s Day Memorial Walk she founded more than 10 years ago in memory of her sister, Sandra.
