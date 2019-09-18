It’s a simple campaign that goes a long way to help children in the community.
Tim Hortons annual Smile Cookie Campaign is underway with one dollar from every Smile Cookie sold this week going to support Toys for Tots and the George Jeffrey Children’s Foundation.
“This will help us increase access to care and enhance care,” Steve MacDonald, executive director of the George Jeffrey Children’s Foundation, told The Chronicle-Journal on Tuesday.
MacDonald said the funds raised will help them work on reducing the size of their wait list.
