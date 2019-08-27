This September when Stan Thompson heads to Westgate Collegiate and Vocational Institute for Grade 9, he will be arriving with one compulsory credit under his belt and a support system to help him succeed.
Moving up to a large high school from the much smaller Valley Central Public School located in the country, Thompson said he has mixed feelings.
“I feel a little bit scared and a little bit excited,” said Thompson. “I feel excited because I get to meet new teachers and new friends. The reason I’m scared though is I’m going into a new environment. It’s a bigger school, more people.”
See the full story with pictures in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
