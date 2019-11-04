Exploring the creations

Evelyn O’Neill, left, and her daughter Sherry Britton look at the felted works of Diana Wilson at the Country Christmas Craft Fair on Sunday.

 Heather Peden

Crowds descended on Vanderwees Home and Garden this weekend as the annual Country Christmas Craft Fair signalled the start of holiday shopping.

“It opens the Christmas season,” said patron Sherry Britton.

The craft fair has become a tradition for her and her mother Evelyn O’Neill, said Britton, “we come every year.”

Crafter Sherry Creighton has been vending at the fair for the last 25 years, selling knitted goods, quilts and painted ornaments.

See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.

