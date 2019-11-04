Crowds descended on Vanderwees Home and Garden this weekend as the annual Country Christmas Craft Fair signalled the start of holiday shopping.
“It opens the Christmas season,” said patron Sherry Britton.
The craft fair has become a tradition for her and her mother Evelyn O’Neill, said Britton, “we come every year.”
Crafter Sherry Creighton has been vending at the fair for the last 25 years, selling knitted goods, quilts and painted ornaments.
