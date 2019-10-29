A vehicle crash in Thunder Bay left the driver of a gas-powered scooter with “serious injuries” on Monday, city police say.
The male driver was being treated in the intensive care unit of the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre after the collision that occurred just before 10 a.m. at the intersection of Fort William Road and Queen Street.
