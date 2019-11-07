Thunder Bay city council’s unanimous support of installing rainbow crosswalks shows that all people matter, says a Thunder Pride official.
“This isn’t just paint on the road,” said Jason Veltri, Thunder Pride chairperson. “This is about showing the inclusivity of our city, that everybody is welcome here.”
On Monday, council voted to add the $28,000 required for three painted crosswalks for consideration in the 2020 budget.
Thunder Pride is committing to raise up to half of the money needed to paint rainbow and transgender crosswalks at Bay and Algoma streets and a rainbow crosswalk at Donald and May streets.
