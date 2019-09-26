Culture Days are here again with more than 45 activities planned in Thunder Bay from Friday through Sunday.
Culture Days is a national event and is one of Canada’s largest participatory events, with more than two million people visiting more than 3,000 activities.
Louisa Costanzo, the city’s cultural development and events supervisor, says there is plenty to do and see this weekend with many events free of charge or “pay what you may.”
“This is the 10th anniversary for Culture Days in Thunder Bay and this year’s theme is creativity, the arts and well being,” she said. “To support this theme, the City of Thunder Bay has created a hub that is highlighting culinary creativity and well being in Thunder Bay.”
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.