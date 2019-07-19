Thunder Bay police are investigating a south-side fire as an arson after it claimed the life of a 34-year-old man.
The city’s fire service responded to reports of a fire around 3 a.m. on July 11.
A man was found within the Bethune Street residence, which fire officials said was a vacant, for-sale property, and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
