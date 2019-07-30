A relationship that began four decades ago when Ron Marostica signed on with a fledgling Japanese automobile company has entered a new era.
On Monday, Marostica Subaru celebrated the official opening of their new state-of-the-art building at 16th Avenue, a significant upgrade on their Central Avenue location.
“Subaru has grown so much in the last 20 years that we outgrew that facility,” Marostica Subaru president Ron Marostica said in an interview. “Subaru needed this facility to be built for them here in Thunder Bay. They deserve it. They’re a great company in Canada.”
