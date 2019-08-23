A City of Thunder Bay delegation led by the mayor attended the 2019 Association of Municipalities Ontario Conference in Ottawa earlier this week, where they lobbied for a number of priorities for the city.
The delegation lobbied for eight community issues while meeting directly with provincial ministers.
Mayor Bill Mauro said they were somewhat surprised with Premier Doug Ford’s speech and affirmation of cuts that will go forward, which left an overall feeling of uncertainty and many questions.
