A train collision caused the closure of McIrvine Road in Fort Frances.
No one was injured and there were no leaks or spills from the crash, which happened around 11 p.m. on Sunday. However, the crash caused five train cars to dislodge from the tracks, says the OPP.
In addition to OPP personnel, the scene was attended by crews from the Fort Frances Fire Department, CN Police and CN. The McIrvine Road crossing was expected to be closed until Monday afternoon.
Motorists can still expect delays once the road has been re-opened as maintenance crews continue to work on the tracks and trains begin to move again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.