An anonymous donor has issued a fundraising challenge to the community to help repair the roof of the Community Clothing Assistance.
Through the Thunder Bay Community Foundation, the donor says they will match all new donations for the roof repair between now and Oct. 31 up to $25,000.
The Community Clothing Assistance has operated for 13 years, running numerous programs for the community helping about 200 families a month. Its roof, that covers 10,000 square feet, is leaking in many places and the estimated cost of repairs is over $150,000.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.