A police raid on a north-side Thunder Bay home led to a “significant quantity” of illegal drugs on Wednesday, police say.
They say the search of the home in the zero-to-100 block of Cumberland Street North around 5 p.m. led to the discovery of crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine, oxycodone and heroin. The value of the drugs is about $20,000.
Paraphernalia that police claim is consistent with drug trafficking and about $10,000 was also seized.
