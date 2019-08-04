Dryden is to have a new fire chief effect Aug. 12.
The city announced late Friday afternoon that it has hired Rob Grimwood, who brings 23 years of fire-fighting experience to the position. Half of those years were spent as a department chief, the city said.
“His experience and proven leadership will be a great addition to the Dryden Fire Service and the community,” Mayor Greg Wilson said in a news release.
Grimwood replaces former Dryden fire chief Ryan Murrell, who left the department in April after overseeing a tumultuous period with the fire department.
