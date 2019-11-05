Dryden Mayor Greg Wilson said he still supports the idea of establishing a crematorium in his city, even though the proponent has abandoned his original plan for the project.
“We have lots of suitable space within our municipal boundaries,” Wilson said Monday.
Dryden funeral operator Robert Savage originally proposed to build an $800,000 crematorium next to his existing funeral home on Grand Truck Avenue.
