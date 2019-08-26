Learning about research tools

From left, Luke Klages and Ryan Wilkie, both with Lakehead University, talk to Cheryl Kivinen, Verna Kivinen and Robert Workman about drones that go underwater and in the air to aid research.

Rory Bernier, 6, examined the skull of a bear, delighted over a snake skin, and had a blast making a balloon rocket at Silver Harbour Conservation Area on Saturday all while learning about the environment and the wild areas around Thunder Bay.

It was the second time Rory and her mom Holly Bernier visited the conservation area on the shores of Lake Superior in Shuniah. The first was two years ago at the last Silver Harbour Day.

“It’s a really good event to come out here and learn about the outdoors, it’s free, and they always have something new,” said Holly, who lives in Conmee. “And it’s a great place for Shuniah to showcase what they give to the community. They’re very inclusive, they love their residents.”

