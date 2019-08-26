Rory Bernier, 6, examined the skull of a bear, delighted over a snake skin, and had a blast making a balloon rocket at Silver Harbour Conservation Area on Saturday all while learning about the environment and the wild areas around Thunder Bay.
It was the second time Rory and her mom Holly Bernier visited the conservation area on the shores of Lake Superior in Shuniah. The first was two years ago at the last Silver Harbour Day.
“It’s a really good event to come out here and learn about the outdoors, it’s free, and they always have something new,” said Holly, who lives in Conmee. “And it’s a great place for Shuniah to showcase what they give to the community. They’re very inclusive, they love their residents.”
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
