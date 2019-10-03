Peter Collins, chief of Fort William First Nation, said the legacy of the NextBridge East-West tie transmission project will have a lasting impact for the region.
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday for the start of the long-awaited construction project that is approximately 450 kilometres long from Shuniah to Wawa.
“A lot of our folks will get the opportunity to work on building the transmission line . . . and to learn and be educated about power transmission,” said Collins, adding it will also offer opportunities for First Nation youths to get a skilled trade.
