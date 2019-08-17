The Murillo fairgrounds were quiet Friday afternoon with judges busy evaluating all the homecrafts, baking and vegetables in the exhibit hall ahead of the gates opening later that evening for the Murillo Fair.
The weekend’s agenda was packed, said Oliver Agricultural Society president Bailey Rea.
From rodeos, lawn tractor races and helicopter rides to the midway, vendors and animal and homecraft displays, there is something for everyone at the fair.
