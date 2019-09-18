Two contrasting Thunder Bay businesses have found the recipe for success: pastries and desserts served with a smile, and providing a service to address mental health issues.
Those are the standout features of Bay Village Coffee and Sullivan + Associates, recipients of the inaugural Thunder Bay Entrepreneur of the Year awards on Wednesday.
Bay Village Coffee, which topped the voting in the Innovators category, is a partnership between Alan Forbes and Gary Mack. Their shop is located at 221 Bay St. A second shop has opened at 18 Court St. N.
Sullivan + Associates Clinical Psychology garnered the most votes in the Originators category, for businesses that have been established for five years or longer.
Dr. Jennifer Sullivan is chief executive officer, clinical director and clinical psychologist at Sullivan + Associates Clinical Psychology. Sullivan + Associates opened in 2007 and assists people who were struggling with mental health issues such as anxiety, depression, grief and post-traumatic stress.
They have a staff of 17 full-time employees and 28 associates.
Thunder Bay businesses that participated in the Entrepeneurs initiative were feted by The Chronicle Journal at a gala event Wednesday at the Community Auditorium.
“We are pleased so many business owners were involved in this program and attended our event,” said The Chronicle-Journal’s general manager, Hilda Caverly.
“We believe this was a worthwhile endeavour and we hope they all found value in it.”
More than 100 businesses were featured in a glossy 132-page magazine distributed in early August. Copies are still available at The Chronicle’s office.
In the Innovators category, honorable mentions went to iFind Thunder Bay and Impact Promotions/Uniform Pros. Among the Originators, honours also went to Thunder Bay Harley-Davidson and Melizana Restaurant.
Online voting took place to Sept. 6 and was conducted through Sencia Canada Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.