Evacuees from Pikangikum First Nation have started to head home.
Thunder Bay city manager Norm Gale confirmed some Pikangikum residents who were evacuated to the city while a forest fire threatened the northern community had started to head home of their own volition on Wednesday.
Flights are also scheduled for today to return people home but Gale couldn’t say how many flights were arranged and how many people would be leaving.
“This current situation is not over and I cannot predict when the last evacuee will be leaving,” he said.
