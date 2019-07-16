A rainy weather forecast all this week expected to dampen all three major forest fires burning in Ontario’s remote north has raised the prospect of evacuees being able to return home sooner than later.
“It’s looking like next week, but we will know more and have more specifics by Wednesday,” said Brian MacKinnon, the spokesman for the Municipality of Sioux Lookout, on Monday.
Sioux Looking has been hosting about 240 Keewaywin First Nation evacuees since July 2. Keewaywin, located about 500 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, was threatened by the largest fire in the province, Red Lake No. 23. That fire, which remains about 96,000 hectares, is burning about eight kilometres south of the reserve.
