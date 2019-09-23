Evacuees from Neskantaga First Nation are expected to begin returning home today with the first flight out of Thunder Bay scheduled for 11 a.m.
More than 200 members of the community located 450 kilometres north of Thunder Bay were evacuated just over a week ago when a broken pump left the community without water.
The pump was repaired by mid-week last week and water samples were taken from various locations in the distribution system Wednesday and Thursday.
