The second of three evacuation flights from Pikangikum First Nation arrived to Thunder Bay around noon on Wednesday, with passengers bused to the Victoria Inn.
About 200 of the wildfire evacuees arrived throughout the day with another 100 expected Friday and 100 next Wednesday. They will bring the total number of evacuees in the city to 1,000, which includes 600 people who self-evacuated.
“The current situation is dire,” said Thunder Bay city manager, Norm Gale.
The city has declared a state of emergency since May 18.
