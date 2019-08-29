It was an emotional Wednesday morning for families of Evergreen a United Neighbourhood as Linda Bruins, the executive director, confirmed funding for the organization has been cut.
The Thunder Bay District Social Services Administration Board will no longer fund the youth and family centre that services children and families in the Evergreen House-Heron Street building, Minnesota Park, a drop-in site at Ogden Public School and a community garden.
The organization functioned on a tight annual budget of just over $104,000 from the Community Social Reinvestment Fund, which covers staff, insurance, taxes, utilities, supplies for the children and food for after school meals.
