For Gary Mack and Alan Forbes, using their small business to create good in the world is a key priority.

As the owners of Bay Village Coffee, the couple is sponsoring a refugee from the Democratic Republic of the Congo through their business. They don’t know much about him yet — just that he’s a 32-year-old single, gay man who is a barber by trade. He fled his home country to escape persecution for his sexual orientation.

See the full story with picture in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.

Tags

Recommended for you