A former attorney general of Ontario is urging Thunder Bay to lead the charge to ban facial recognition technology.
“If you are not OK with having fingerprint taken covertly, then you are not OK with facial recognition in your community,” Michael Bryant said in a speech at the Bora Laskin Faculty of Law on Tuesday.
“It will not prevent a single crime from taking place. It’s a surveillance technology to hunt you down, charge you and convict you.”
