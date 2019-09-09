In Ojibwe, Maadaadizi means start a journey.
On Saturday, hundreds of Indigenous post-secondary students had a good start on that journey.
The Maadaadizi Indigenous Student Orientation was held at Marina Park, full of entertainment, food, and information booths including those for Lakehead University, YES Employment Services, Ontario Native Women’s Association, Anishnawbe Mushkiki, Science North, the Thunder Bay Public Library and Canadian Mental Health Association.
The keynote speaker was former National Hockey League forward Jordin Tootoo. No stranger to addiction and suicide among Indigenous youths — his brother Terence took his own life at the age of 22 in 2002 — the 36-year-old Rankin Inlet, Nunavut native has been bringing his message to Indigenous functions throughout Canada.
