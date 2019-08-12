The CLE wrapped up for another year on Sunday after five days of mostly sunny skies and big crowds.
“In terms of last year we’re the same, maybe better,” said Basil Lychowyd, fair chair. “I feel strongly that today we’re going to be hitting where we were last year, 55,000 people. There’s between 10,000 and 12,000 people per day.”
While the fair went smoothly, Lychowyd said there are always new challenges with all the inspections and new regulations introduced every year.
There are multiple things to organize and lots of documentation needed, said Lychowyd, with rides and food vendors and shows, as well as animals brought in for the petting zoo.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.