Has your summer craving for a juicy, barbecued steak been tempered by sticker-shock? Local farmers say that if we’ve lost our appetite for red meat, they’re not to blame.
Though there’s no debate that the price of many cuts of meat has soared in the last few years, farmers insist they aren’t reaping the rewards.
“It’s just not reflective of what we receive,” says Kim-Jo Bliss, who raises 50 head of hereford cattle north of Emo.
“I don’t think you’d find a farmer who would complain about receiving more money, but that’s not been the case.”
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.