Dairy farmer Gerrit Cramer said work undertaken at Lakehead University’s Agricultural Research Station over the years has definitely helped advance farming in Thunder Bay.
On Wednesday, Cramer took part in the annual tour of the station to see what new crop varieties and fertilizers are being tried.
“It’s always good to have some information that you don’t have to do all the experiments on the farm,” said Cramer. “You can learn a little bit from here and then you can take that and go do a 10- or 15-acre experiment and make your own decisions, but it can come from here.”
Last year Cramer said his farm grew a variety of barley that had been recommended by the Research Station.
“It was spot-on; a lot of guys are growing it this year,” said Cramer. “In our area the barley comes up nice and tall and then lays over flat, you get a lot of thunderstorms, but this barley seems to stand really well.”
For Tarlok Singh Sahota, director of the research station, it’s important for the farmers to see the work his team is doing.
“Seeing is believing,” said Singh Sahota. “Once they see something working at the Research Station then they realize it can work on their farms too.”
———
