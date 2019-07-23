Federal Indigenous Services Minister Seamus O’Regan called a signing agreement to connect 17 remote First Nation communities “momentous.”
O’Regan made the comment on Monday after an agreement was formalized to support the Northern Ontario Grid Connection Project. During his formal remarks, O’Regan said that the power grid project is largest Indigenous-led project of it’s kind in the history of Ontario.
In March of 2018, the federal government pledged $1.6 billion for the project. Monday’s signing agreement secured the terms of the government’s support of the project.
Once completed these First Nation’s in Northwestern Ontario who rely on diesel generators will be connected to the Ontario transmission grid, said O’Regan.
“That will reduce the number of diesel-dependent First Nations communities from 25 to just nine,” said O’Regan.
In his remarks O’Regan said the project will improve communities infrastructure, social conditions and provide both short-term and long-term employment.
O’Regan stressed that the project is Indigenous led and will eventually lead to full Indigenous ownership.
Wataynikaneyap CEO Margaret Kenequanash said the signing was essential to move forward with the project. There have been a lot of major permits approved and Wataynikaneyap are in negotiations with the contractor, financiers and lenders.
“We are so close to having this done and seeing the shovel in the ground this fall,” she said.
The project has been in the development stage for more than 10 years now.
