While Friday’s fog caused a delay in the dozen aircraft expected to land in Thunder Bay for the Gold Cup Rally, one plane did make it through — a four-engine CP-140 Aurora military plane.
The rally, an annual event run by the Ninety-Nines, an organization consisting of female pilots, began in Collingwood, Ont., and the planes were waiting in Sault Ste. Marie for the weather to clear before heading to their final destination of Thunder Bay.
Participating pilots fly to the pre-determined locations and are tasked with various challenges. The Gold Cup Rally is not a race, but points from each challenge are tabulated and a winner will be announced tonight at an awards banquet at the Prince Arthur Hotel.
Capt. Mary Cameron-Kelly, an Aurora pilot for the Royal Canadian Air Force, said her crew has been doing training across Ontario in the aircraft from Greenwood, N.S., and the timing lined up with the Gold Cup Rally.
“It’s a training event for us,” she said. “It gives an opportunity, a chance, to go different places and for the crew to learn about the high-density pilot training we do sometimes and work up our skills and practice our proficiency.”
