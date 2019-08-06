Rain couldn’t keep people away from the allure of homemade Italian food at Festa Italiana.
Susan Siczkar came to the popular festival at the Italian Cultural Centre on Monday with her husband, sister-in-law and friend to load up on food for their dinner.
“We don’t have to cook supper tonight,” she said, as the group gathered under umbrellas.
See the full story with pictures in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.