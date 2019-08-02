Bruno DiGregorio has been part of Festa Italiana since it began 29 years ago.
“It’s like a big family,” said DiGregorio, of the event that celebrates all things Italian and shares the culture with everyone in the community.
“It’s nice to see new faces,” said DiGregorio. “This is how it should be. Together we build strength.”
This Sunday and Monday, Festa returns to the Italian Cultural Centre with entertainment and food that are expected to attract between 20,000 and 25,000 people, “if the weather co-operates,” said Benny Melchiorra, president of the Italian Society of Port Arthur.
