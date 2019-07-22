Justin Cancelliere was turning heads at Marina Park on Sunday. His police uniform was streaked with a variety of colours as the regional recruiter for the OPP had just come from the colour-throw area during the fourth annual Festival of Colours.
During the festival’s colour throws, which were held every half hour, participants tossed coloured powder into the air to symbolize throwing their worries to the wind.
“Don’t whistle with your fingers when you’ve got chalk on your hands,” Cancelliere said. “Other than that it was good. It was really good.”
The OPP officer had attended the Festival of India on Saturday, handing out information to attendees, and thought he’d come back for Sunday’s festival.
“I wish I had participated in this before,” he said. “I’m glad I did it this year and I think it’s really important. It’s a good sense of community. It brings a lot of people together and I’m glad I took part in it.”
Cassidy Mitchell attended the event for the first time with friend Katharine Mackenzie.
“I came out here because I’ve never done this,” said Mitchell. “I like getting messy and I’ve always wanted to do this. I finally got to and it’s really fun.”
Mitchell had some blue and orange colours left and was ready for the next colour throw.
“It’s crazy in there. I got a little bit in my mouth and it tasted weird.”
Festival organizer Prashant Jani said he expected 9,000 people to attend both festivals throughout the weekend and he was pleased to see so many youth attending Sunday’s Festival of Colours.
“You see lots of youngsters,” he said. “I’m really surprised. It makes me happy that they’re interested in different cultures, different activities that makes them joyful and happy.”
Jani said the Festival of Colours is a thousand-year-old tradition from India to allow people to throw away their worries.
“Make your life joyful and happy,” he said. “Love each other. Serve each other. Make your life wonderful.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.