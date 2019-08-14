The success of the fifth annual BrewHa! Craft Beer Festival this past weekend led to a $5,000 donation for the local March of Dimes.
“It was a spectacular weekend of craft beverages, beautiful sunshine and happy people,” said Kerry Berlinquette, co-chair of the festival.
For the past four years, the festival’s organizing committee has been able to donate part of the proceeds from the event to the March of Dimes, specifically for its Warehouse Project, which supports adults with disabilities.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.