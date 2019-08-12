On April 30, four busloads of high school students arrived at Lakehead University to talk about racism. And, more importantly, what it would take to change it on the streets of Thunder Bay. This was not going to be an easy conversation.
The approximately 120 students were coming together for a community conversation called Coming Together to Talk, co-ordinated by Diversity Thunder Bay and sponsored by the City of Thunder Bay and several other local partners. The gathering was hosted and facilitated by a dedicated group of volunteers, many of them youths from the Regional Multicultural Youth Council (RMYC).
The focus was to screen the locally produced film, Coming Together to Talk, which explored the realities of Indigenous youths in Thunder Bay and the possibilities for change. Organizers hoped that this forum would be the beginning of a larger process that would engage youths and give them a voice to start the healing process and help their community work towards reconciliation.
